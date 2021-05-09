Championship manager outlines summer plans concerning Leicester City man

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has insisted he will try and bring Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall back to the club in the summer transfer window.

Dewsbury-Hall has spent this season on loan with Luton from Leicester, and he has certainly made an impression at Kenilworth Road.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals and provided six assists in 39 league appearances for the Hatters, as part of a string of impressive performances for the club.

Now it seems as though Jones is indeed keen to secure a new agreement for the midfielder for next season.

Discussing the situation surrounding Dewbsury-Hall following his side’s final day defeat to QPR, Jones told Luton Today: “I don’t know, that’s a Leicester decision. Planning has already started for next year, if there’s any way possible that we can get him back in whatever way shape or form, then we will do that.

“I’m sure that we’re high on his priorities list, so if that’s something that can happen, we’re in as good a place as any.”

However, Jones did admit that the progress the midfielder has made at Luton could make it hard for them to bring him back next season, as he went on to add: “But when we take loans, when we take talented players, they usually develop at such a rate that it’s very difficult to see them again, and that’s a credit to our environment.”

The Verdict

It is no huge surprise to see that Luton are keen to bring Dewsbury-Hall back to the club for next season.

The midfielder has certainly been impressive during his time at Kenilworth Road, and his influence on the side is not one that Luton are going to want to lose easily.

However, given the progress he has made at Luton, it is possible that Leicester will want the 22-year-old to take another step forward in his progression next season, possibly with the Foxes themselves.

As a result, Luton’s chances of bringing Dewsbury-Hall back to Kenilworth Road next season, may well depend on whether or not the midfielder is able to force his way into the Leicester side in pre-season, and potentially the early weeks of the new campaign.