Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson believes momentum will be a key factor in determining whether his former club Middlesbrough will be able to win promotion at the end of this term, speaking to Teesside Live.

These comments came after the Robins' 2-2 draw against Boro on Monday - a result that has dealt a further setback to Michael Carrick's side in their quest to challenge Sheffield United for an automatic promotion place.

Although they did gain one point on the Blades with Paul Heckingbottom's men suffering a 2-0 defeat away at league leaders Burnley, United are still eight points above them at this stage and also have a game in hand over the Teesside outfit.

The latter's recent results have meant they have been overtaken by Luton Town, who have gone under the radar in the automatic promotion race but richly deserve to be in third place at this stage.

Pearson hasn't ruled out the possibility of Boro still going on to secure an automatic promotion spot, though he did concede that they would have to be pretty much perfect if they still wanted to achieve that aim.

Naming momentum as a key factor behind how successful the club will be, he also believes the mental side of the game will come into play for Carrick too.

He said: "Sides who have momentum have a better chance of succeeding in the play-offs.

"Have they got a chance of going up automatically? If they win every game they still have a chance. The bottom line is it's about taking momentum.

"If you've been in the automatic promotion places and then drop out, clearly there's going to be issues in terms of whether players can cope with that disappointment rather than a team that comes with a late surge.

"Historically teams that have a late charge quite often go on to do well. It's to do with momentum, and psychology, it's not really necessarily to do with quality."

The Michael Carrick factor

Carrick's calmness has been pointed out by many pundits during his time at the helm at the Riverside - and that could potentially play a part in guiding the club back to the Premier League.

They aren't in the best form at this stage with the Teesside club taking just one point from a possible nine in their last three matches, suffering a shock defeat against Huddersfield Town, being unable to prevent a loss against Burnley and going 2-0 down against Pearson's side before rescuing a draw.

Carrick's composure could help them come through this period. Psychology has been identified by Bristol City's boss as a key factor - and you would back the former Manchester United midfielder to get his team in the right frame of mind for whatever lies ahead.

How important will momentum be for Middlesbrough?

It does feel as though they need to come into the play-offs in good form and they can do that by continuing to push for automatic promotion and ensuring they finish in third or fourth to secure themselves the home tie in the semi-final second leg.

Nottingham Forest were superb under Steve Cooper last term with their rise helping them to beat Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town in the play-offs.

Have Boro peaked too early? You certainly wouldn't write them off at this stage because they have been brilliant under Carrick and have faced some very tough games recently, so they shouldn't panic about the last few games despite the fact their defeat at the John Smith's Stadium was a shock.

Another team who look set to be in the play-offs is Luton - and they will surely be one of the favourites to force their way to Wembley and win in the English capital considering how good they have been under Rob Edwards.

They could be the most dangerous team for Boro, though they can't afford to underestimate their other opponents too.