Championship manager on radar of Leeds United as potential Marcelo Bielsa replacement

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has emerged as a contender to replace Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United should the Argentinian depart in the summer, according to The Telegraph.

The Spaniard isn’t the only man on Victor Orta’s shortlist though, with Ernesto Valverde and Jesse Marsch also highly-regarded by those at Elland Road.

Bielsa is on a one-year rolling contract at the Premier League side and only ever commits to that length of deal, and there is no certainty that he will be around at Elland Road for the 2022-23 season.

In case the veteran coach does depart, the hierarchy have drawn up an internal shortlist that is said to feature Corberan’s name.

Corberan has worked at United before, as both the under-23’s manager between 2017 and 2020 but from 2018 he also worked as a first-team coach having been promoted by Bielsa to his coaching staff.

Due to his work at Elland Road, Corberan was offered the chance to manage Huddersfield in the summer of 2020 and he currently has them in the Championship play-off places, with Leeds bosses clearly impressed with the Terriers’ high-intensity style.

The Verdict

Corberan, whilst still a rookie manager in football, could provide a seamless transition from the Bielsa era to the next one that Leeds have in mind.

He likes his Huddersfield side to play in a very similar manner and despite pre-season predictions that the Terriers would struggle this season, he has them defying the odds in the top six currently.

The Spaniard would therefore be on the shortlist on merit, but you have to wonder if the Leeds players would buy into him considering he is relatively young at the age of 38.

Marsch and Valverde who are also apparently on the shortlist have more experience and look like the bigger-name attractions, but Corberan is a man who clearly knows what Leeds are about.