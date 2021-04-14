Latest News
Championship manager makes worrying Sheffield Wednesday assessment in wake of latest setback
Swansea City manager Steve Cooper says Sheffield Wednesday never really troubled his side on Tuesday night, and that his team were deserved winners on the night in Yorkshire.
Cooper saw his side run out comfortable 2-0 winners over the Owls on Tuesday night, courtesy of goals in either half from Jamal Lowe and Jay Fulton.
That result leaves Wednesday seven points from safety in the Championship table, with just five games of the season left to play, meaning they are facing an uphill battle to avoid relegation to League One.
Now it seems as though Cooper was not entirely convinced by what he saw from Wednesday with their showing against his team either.
Giving his assessment of the match, the Swansea boss was quoted by Yorkshire Live as saying: “Sheffield Wednesday are fighting for their lives and I’ve got a lot of respect for Darren Moore.
“But we sorted that out and I really felt we controlled the game with and without the ball. I thought there was only one team that deserved to win.”
Next up for Wednesday is the visit of Bristol City to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, while Swansea welcome bottom side Wycombe Wanderers to the Liberty Stadium.
The Verdict
This not bode at all well for Sheffield Wednesday.
When you are in the position that they currently find themselves, you need to be doing all you can to get yourselves out of trouble.
However, Cooper clearly feels that the Owls were barely able to leave a mark on his Swansea side, and that does not sound like a team who are capable of avoiding relegation if they cannot do that.
Admittedly, Swansea are far from the easiest side in the Championship to play at the minute, but that result does not help, and the performance and comments like these may not do much for the confidence of the Wednesday squad either, going into the final few games of the season.