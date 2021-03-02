Championship manager makes transfer admission about rumoured West Ham target

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has suggested he will not stand in the way of Adam Armstrong, should he be handed the opportunity to move to a Premier League club in the summer, provided the offer is right.

Armstrong has been in outstanding form for Rovers so far this season, scoring 20 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the club, earning him plenty of attention from the Premier League.

It was reported earlier in the year that West Ham are scouting the striker ahead of a possible summer move, and it seems Mowbray is aware that his side may have to accept losing one of their biggest assets in the summer, although he has not given up hope of keeping the 23-year-old just yet.

Speaking about his stance on a possible offer for Armstrong coming in in the summer, Mowbray told The Lancashire Telegraph: “Of course, if the Premier League comes calling I would never try and deny a player the chance to go and play in the Premier League as long as the club is recompensed correctly for the value we thought and what we could reinvest.

“That’s a potential scenario. The other scenario is that he stays, signs a new deal and scores loads and loads of goals and helps us get to the Premier League.

“Footballers and the power they have, they can sort of dictate a little bit of course. Let’s wait and see.”

Indeed, it seems Mowbray believes Blackburn have plenty of work to do to retain certain players this summer, and not just Armstrong, with the Rovers boss adding: “I hope Adam feels he’s at the right place, I’ve had Adam before at Coventry, he scored 20 goals that season, he’s still a relatively young player.

“He’ll have to keep scoring goals, he’s done very well so far. Let’s see what time brings. He’s not the only asset we’ve got at this club, I think we’ve got three or four really good assets that would be quite expensive in the market.

“Hopefully they all want to stay and help this club get to where we want to get to.”

It has been claimed that Blackburn have placed a £25million price tag on Armstrong, something which is said to have shocked West Ham, with the striker’s contract expiring at the end of next season.

The Verdict

The prospect of losing Armstrong this summer will be a huge concern for Rovers.

With the exception of the 23-year-old, no player has scored more than five goals for the club this season, and of the two that have reached that tally – Ben Brereton and Harvey Elliott – one of those is only on loan from Liverpool.

As a result, it would be a huge blow for Blackburn to lose Armstrong, and you feel they will have to have potential targets lined up for in case that does indeed happen this summer.

Even so, Rovers may be doing the right thing by the player if they let him go should the opportunity arise, which could bring the club some welcome funds, avoid any distractions behind the scenes, and make them more appealing to potential new signings, who know the club will do right by them if they move to Ewood Park.