Championship manager issues glowing verdict on West Ham loanee

Birmingham City head coach John Eustace has paid tribute to on-loan West Ham left-back Emmanuel Longelo for his recent performances for the Championship club.

Having come through the youth ranks at the Hammers, the defender has only ever made two senior appearances for the Premier League outfit.

As a result, the 21-year-old joined Birmingham on a season-long loan back in the summer transfer window, in a bid to get more first-team experience.

Having initially had to wait for his chance with the Blues as he worked on building up his fitness, Longelo has now played the full 90 minutes in each of their last five games.

The Blues have picked up two wins and two draws in that time, and it now seems as though Eustace has been left highly impressed by what he has seen from the young full-back.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about the impact Longelo has made since coming into the starting lineup, the Blues boss said: “It’s unbelievable. Even at the end of the game on Wednesday he was getting stronger. His fitness levels have been excellent.

“He is a young lad, learning his trade now, to get those five games in 19 days is an achievement, especially not having a pre-season.

“We will see how he is for tomorrow’s game, if he can get through that he has got a few days to recover before we go again. But we have been really pleased with his performances and the way he has gone about things.

“He is a good young player. We got him in when he was injured, without a pre-season, so we were still unsure whether he could get to the performance levels we expected – and what we have seen. But we knew that if he is fully fit then we have got a good young hungry player.”

Birmingham now sit 14th in the Championship table, four points adrift of the play-offs, ahead of their trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This does feel like a major breakthrough for Longelo to have made at Birmingham.

For him to come into the side on the back of the time out he has through injury, and make the sort of impact he has in so many games in so little time, is hugely impressive.

As a result, it now looks as though the 21-year-old is well set to be a key figure for the Blues over the rest of the season, and you feel the more experience he gets, the better he will become.

With that in mind, it does seem as though the decision made in allowing Longelo to go to Birmingham on loan, is paying off for all involved.