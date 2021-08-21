Championship manager issues definitive verdict on possibility of transfer agreement with Southampton

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray says that the club will not be signing Southampton striker Michael Obafemi this summer.

Following the sale of Adam Armstrong to Southampton earlier this month, Rovers had reportedly agreed a fee with the Premier League over a deal to bring Obafemi in the opposite direction as a replacement for the 24-year-old.

However, it now seems as though the Lancashire club have been unable to secure any sort of agreement with the player himself, meaning Rovers must now turn their attention elsewhere.

Speaking about the situation surrounding his side’s pursuit of Obafemi, Mowbray told Lancashire Live: “I think it’s fallen off the radar, I would have to say. He’s never a player that we got to the point that I met him or spoke to him.

“It felt as though it was something that could create a balance but it probably didn’t suit either party and it doesn’t look to me as though that one will materialise.”

So far this summer, Blackburn have completed just one signing, with Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson joining on a season long loan.

On the pitch, Rovers have claimed seven points from their opening three league games, meaning they are unbeaten in the Championship going into their clash with West Brom at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be something of a source of frustration for those of a Blackburn persuasion.

With Armstrong having scored 29 goals across all competitions last season, it is clear that Rovers will have to replace him if they are to remain competitive in the Championship during the current campaign.

But with little more than a week remaining in the transfer window, time is running out for them to do that, so it would have been useful if they had been able to take advantage of that agreement they had in place with Southampton for Obafemi.

However, with that now seemingly not happening, Rovers do at least still have the funds available from that Armstrong sale to spend elsewhere, and it will be interesting to see who they are able to bring in before the end of the month.