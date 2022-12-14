Championship manager identifies attribute Leeds United loanee has improved on recently

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton has praised winger Ian Poveda for a recent improvement in his attitude behind the scenes.

Having seen a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers badly hampered by injuries last season, Poveda returned to the Championship in the summer, joining Blackpool on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

Since making the move to Bloomfield Road, the 22-year-old has again found game time hard to come by, featuring just nine times for the Seasiders, starting on just three occasions.

While fitness has once again played a part in that, it seems there may have also been some issues with regards to Poeveda’s attitude that contributed to that lack of game time.

However, it appears they at least may now have been rectfied with Appleton now keen to praise the winger’s change in approach, after impressing in the club’s mid-season break friendlies, and from the bench in Saturday’s goalless draw with Birmingham in the Championship.

Have any of these 25 ex-Blackpool players ever played for a London based club?

1 of 25 Has former Blackpool man Richard Keogh ever played for a London based team? Yes No

Giving his verdict in the recent change he has seen from Poveda, the Seasiders’ boss told the Blackpool Gazette: “He had a positive impact and he’s also done that in the previous two (friendly) games when we played St Mirren and Watford during the break.

“His attitude has been much better and I think that has shown in his performances when he’s come on the pitch and he’s looked a threat.” The Verdict This does feel like a positive update and insight from a Blackpool perspective. For starters, the fact that Poveda has made this change suggests that he is still learning about how to approach things during his career, which is one of the reasons Leeds loaned him out in the first place. Beyond that, if he is now starting to show the right attitude, that puts him in a better position to produce his best, which as he has shown when given the chance in the past, can be very good at this level. Considering they are locked in a battle to avoid relegation from the Championship right now, that turn around for Poveda, is something that could therefore be vital for Blackpool in the next few months.