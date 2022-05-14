Championship manager confirms desire for player agreement amid Newcastle transfer links

AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has admitted that he is keen for striker Dominic Solanke to sign a new contract with the club.

Solanke has enjoyed an outstanding season for the Cherries, scoring 29 goals in 46 Championship games to help the club to promotion back to the Premier League.

That is something that has led to reports claiming that Newcastle are interested in the striker, and a move there would lead to a reunion with ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

It was though, suggested that it would cost the Magpies somewhere in the region of £38.5million to complete the deal.

As things stand, there are two years remaining on Solanke’s contract with Bournemouth, securing his future at The Vitality Stadium until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Now however, it seems as though Parker is already thinking about extending the 24-year-old’s time with the club beyond that point.

Asked about whether he wants to see Solanke sign a new contract with Bournemouth, Parker told Dorset Live: “Yeah, I’d like to (extend Solanke’s contract), definitely. Dominic Solanke is a top centre forward, in my opinion. He’s a Premier League centre forward.

“I’m glad that he’s going to be playing Premier League football with us because that’s where I believe he deserves to be playing.

“Again, I don’t know the full ins and outs of Dom’s contract. But from my side, I want him at this club as long as I can have him.”

The Verdict

It would certainly seem to be a smart piece of business for Bournemouth to extend Solanke’s contract.

A new deal only makes it easier for them to keep hold of the striker, which as this season has shown, will certainly be important for the club.

Indeed, it would also mean that if Solanke was to leave the club, they could get a much bigger fee for him than they already stand to, and those funds would be hugely important for the club.

Given the success he has had at the club and the Premier League opportunity he is about to get, you also get the feeling that there may be a good chance of an extension being secured here.