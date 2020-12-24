Championship manager comments on prospect of fresh January deal for West Brom man

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has admitted he would like to keep striker Kenneth Zohore at the club beyond the end of January, provided the player can prove his fitness.

Zohore joined Millwall on loan from West Brom until January back in the summer transfer window, but has so far been limited to just three appearances due to injury, scoring once in a 2-0 win over Preston.

But despite that lack of game time, it seems as though Rowett has seen enough to want to keep Zohore around, if he is going to be able to make an impact on the pitch.

Discussing the prospect of extending Zohore’s loan in the January transfer window, the Millwall manager was quoted by News At Den as saying: “We’d love to be able to keep Ken, but we want that to be a fit Ken Zohore that can contribute to the second half of the season and not be someone that’s unavailable. That’s important to us. We’ll see where that goes.”

However, Rowett admits that Zohore’s fitness issues, fixture postponements and West Brom’s own stance on the striker will all influence whether or not that happens.

Assessing the chances of an extension to that loan deal, Rowett explained: “I think the challenge anyway with that deal is that it runs to the middle of January and the fact that Ken’s been injured makes it difficult. We need him to play games before we make any sort of decision.

“But it’s not going to be completely in our hands anyway, it’s going to be down to what West Brom want to do. The main scenario around it is we need him to play games, but looking at it at the moment it’s going to be hard for him to play the relevant amount of games.

“It’s one where we’ll see where we’re at in January. We’re obviously looking at that area and that market should anything happen.”

Millwall are currently 16th in the Championship table, nine points clear of the relegation zone and eight adrift of the play-offs, after 20 league games of the season.

The Verdict

You can understand Rowett’s stance on Zohore here.

The striker is a decent player at this level, and it does seem as though he could make an impact for Millwall, which could be a boost for them in the second half of the season.

However, if he is not going to be fit enough to do that, then there will be very little point in keeping him around, when they could potentially give his place in the squad to someone else, who may be able to make a bigger contribution to the side.