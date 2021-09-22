Championship manager comments on player’s attitude amid Tottenham links

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson says he is confident that Posh defender Ronnie Edwards will not be distracted by reports linking him with a move elsewhere.

Edwards only joined from Peterborough from National League side Barnet back in the summer of 2020.

Since then, the 18-year-old has gone onto make ten first-team appearances for Peterborough, including three in the Championship this season.

That has seemingly attracted interest in the teenager from elsewhere, with reports from Football Insider claiming that Tottenham are plotting a move for Edwards, with other clubs also said to be watching the teenager.

However, it seems as though Ferguson is confident that Edwards will not have his head turned by that speculation around his future.

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph about what he expects from the defender in the wake of those claims, Ferguson said: “Ronnie will rightly get plenty of attention and praise. But I have no concerns about him on that score. He is a very level-headed boy who has a good family behind him.

“Ronnie appears to take everything in his stride. He was always going to break into the team. It was just a question of when and if he keeps his current level up he will take some shifting.

“He’s mentally and physically strong enough to play in the Championship and to have a run in the side. If he shows any fatigue we will rest him between games.”

Edwards only signed a new long-term contract with Peterborough earlier this summer, securing his future at London Road until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

These comments on Edwards certainly looks to be a good sign from a Peterborough perspective.

Considering the opportunity it would present him with, you couldn’t blame Edwards if those links with the likes of Tottenham were to gain his interest.

Indeed, you also feel that the likes of Spurs would have the financial strength to get a deal done if they really wanted to.

As a result it may be a case for Peterborough of trying to get the best out of Edwards while they have him, and the fact Ferguson is confident he remains focused on Posh, suggests they will be able to do that.