With the transfer deadline now days away rather than weeks, activity and rumours across the EFL are hotting up.

This is particularly the case in the Championship, with some clubs, including the recently relegated Premier League sides, having greater financial means than those in the League's One and Two.

That said, having seen their teams in action in the opening few weekends of the Championship, clubs are continuing to explore options to strengthen.

With that in mind, below, we've rounded up all of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the EFL Championship today.

Ipswich Town secure Man Utd loan deal

One of the biggest news stories coming out of the division today undoubtedly revolves around Ipswich Town, with Kieran McKenna calling on his old club for a favour.

Indeed, the Tractor Boys have snapped up young United full-back Brandon Williams on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old became Ipswich's fifth addition of the summer.

The East Anglian Daily Times understands that there is no option to buy clause as part of the deal, although this was something that was discussed.

It will be interesting to see if Williams makes his club debut this weekend when Ipswich take on Leeds United at Portman Road.

Leeds United medical underway

In further Championship transfer news, Swansea City forward Joel Piroe could soon find himself a Leeds United player.

That is if reports this afternoon are accurate.

There are multiple reports claiming that Piroe is undergoing his Elland Road medical on Thursday afternoon, and claims that he could be a Leeds United player before the weekend arrives.

Earlier this afternoon, Daniel Farke refused to comment on the transfer, telling the media when asked about Piroe, via the Yorkshire Evening Post: "No, we just speak about business once it's done and as long as players not under contract for us I don't comment about any player, about any rumours so for that, my only focus is the game tomorrow and my players who are available."

Watford want to sign Mileta Rajovic

Elsewhere in the division, Watford look as though they are finally set to sign Valerien Ismael the striker he has been craving this season.

That is according to The Athletic, who report that Watford are in talks to sign Danish striker Mileta Rajovic from Swedish side Kalmar.

Their report reveals that the 24-year-old has been earmarked as the number one target in the club's search for a striker this summer.

Swedish reports suggest the Hornets have bid 16 million Swedish Krona for the player, which is roughly £1.1 million.

Leicester City player set to be sold

Last but not least on this Championship roundup, reports suggest that Leicester City are about to sanction a player departure.

Indeed, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Leicester and Bologna are currently in negotiations over the sale of Victor Kristiansen.

The 20-year-old Dane only joined the Foxes back in January but it appears he could already be set to move on.

Di Marzio does state, though, that for the transfer to go through, Leicester may have to find a replacement first, which could hold up the arrangement.

Despite that, Di Marzio reports there is great optimism that the deal will be done regardless.