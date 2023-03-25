Liverpool are ready to sanction the permanent departure of 22-year-old defender Rhys Williams this summer, as detailed in a report from Football Insider.

The young defender is not part of Jurgen Klopp's future plans at Anfield and it is believed that some Championship clubs have shown an initial interest in the centre-back ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Despite the Merseyside's club desire to part company with the Preston-born defender in the upcoming transfer window, Williams has a contract with the Reds that will not expire until the summer of 2026.

Joining Liverpool's academy back in 2011, Williams enjoyed good progression within the club's academy, winning the FA Youth Cup back in 2019.

The 22-year-old has embarked on two temporary stints in the second-tier thus far, spending the first half of the 2021/22 campaign with Swansea City, managing just five league appearances before being recalled half way through.

The second Championship loan move came about last summer, with Williams appearing 17 times in the league before he was once again recalled by the Reds, with Liverpool opting to bring him back as cover for Virgil van Dijk when the Dutch defender suffered an injury.

Unable to pave his way into the Merseyside club's first-team plans since he arrival back at Anfield, Williams has appeared on the bench at Premier League level once.

The towering defender has represented England at youth level, having won caps from U18 to U21 level.

The verdict

Whilst he has not shone too brightly during his two Championship spells thus far, he is still just 22 years of age and has an exciting future ahead of him.

The door at Liverpool is seemingly closing but he will now be eager to find a progressive club in the second-tier where he can regain confidence and prove his ability, before setting his sights on the Premier League and beyond once again.

The only potential stumbling block for a Championship club in a potential Williams pursuit is the price tag that Liverpool may place on him.

He is a young defender with second-tier experience and a very high ceiling, whilst he has a contract at Liverpool that does not expire until 2026.

However, the fact that he is not part of Klopp's plans means that the Reds may lower the asking price to ensure he does depart when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business.