Six Championship sides are keen on signing Southampton youngster Zach Awe on loan during the upcoming January transfer window.

That's according to a report from Alan Nixon, who has reported via Patreon that multiple second tier outfits "ran the rule" over the 20-year-old last week at his current temporary club Accrington Stanley, with a possible loan capture in mind.

Awe rose through the youth academy ranks at Premier League giants Arsenal, and was a regular feature for the Gunners in Premier League 2 during the 2022/23 season, in which he also made four EFL Trophy outings.

But ahead of last campaign, he moved on to the Southampton Under-21s, and made 17 Premier League 2 appearances, while the Saints' senior side won promotion to the Premier League via a Championship play-off final win over Leeds United.

The current season has seen the defender make his first steps into senior league football, as he is on loan with League Two Accrington Stanley, and his performances in Lancashire have made several unnamed clubs sit up and take notice.

Zach Awe could be a solid acquisition for a Championship side

Having spent eleven years in the Arsenal academy, Awe has enjoyed a prestigious football education, and is currently under contract with the Premier League Saints until June 2026, which epitomises how highly rated he is at his parent club.

Furthermore, he has been named in Accrington's starting 11 for all 16 of their League Two games so far this season, thus gaining invaluable Football League experience.

In addition to that, while the Lancashire side boast a leaky defence who have already shipped 26 goals in the league, Awe himself is proving to be a top quality player in the fourth tier.

According to FotMob, the young centre-half has won 21 tackles, 141 duels, 84 aerial duels, 35 interceptions, and has also made 71 recoveries.

Zach Awe's 2024/25 Accrington Stanley League Two Stats Appearances 16 Starts 16 Tackles won 21 Duels won 141 Aerial duels won 84 Recoveries 71 Interceptions 35 Goals 1

He has even proven his worth in the final third, as he scored Stanley's second goal during a recent 3-0 victory over play-off hopefuls Chesterfield.

Alongside his goal that afternoon in Derbyshire, Awe was outstanding in defence, and helped his side maintain a clean sheet against a Chesterfield outfit who boast attacking talent such as Will Grigg and Armando Dobra.

While Stanley's scheduled trip to Bradford City on Saturday was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, the 20-year-old will have a chance to once again display his class next weekend, when his club host Swindon Town in an all-League Two FA Cup tie.

Accrington Stanley would be devastated to lose Zach Awe midway through the season

This past summer, Accrington agreed a season-long loan deal with the Saints for the services of the 20-year-old defender, who has been ever present for them in League Two so far.

Stanley currently sit a mere five points above the relegation zone, albeit with a game in hand over the majority of their fourth tier rivals following Saturday's postponement.

But with Awe at the back, they boast a real quality player who came through the academy ranks at one of the nation's top clubs, before he subsequently joined the Saints.

While it is clear to see why so many Championship clubs are keen on acquiring the services of the former Arsenal man, Accrington would be devastated to lose such a good player.

But the Saints are unlikely to be too concerned by that, and could cut Awe's current loan deal short, as they would likely prefer their player to be exposed to Championship football, should second tier sides come knocking in January.

Perhaps the biggest concern for potential second tier suitors is that the former Gunners man is unable to play in future rounds of the FA Cup, having already represented Stanley during a 2-0 triumph at National League North side Rushall Olympic in Round One.

But amid battles for the play-offs, or to fend off the threat of relegation to League One, January looks set to welcome Championship interest in Awe, who could be making the step up two levels pretty quickly.