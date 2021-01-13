Championship interest emerges in Wigan Athletic player

A host of Championship and League One sides are interested in signing Wigan Athletic full-back Tom Pearce, according to Football Insider.

It has been a tough year for Wigan, who have been relegated from the Championship and plummeted down to the bottom of League One after entering administration last season.

They bid farewell to so many first-team players over the course of the summer, with Chey Dunkley, Kieffer Moore and Sam Morsy all leaving.

After recently saying goodbye to Kal Naismith, too, defender Tom Pearce could be next to leave the DW Stadium.

The 22-year-old joined Wigan in the summer of 2019, arriving from Leeds United, and he has spent part of last season on loan in League Two with Scunthorpe United.

This season, he has made 23 appearances across all competitions for Wigan, and according to Football Insider, a host of Championship and League One sides are interested in signing the defender.

The Verdict

Pearce is a player who has experience of playing in the EFL, and this season, he’s been brilliant for Wigan.

He is good at going forward but is also comfortable in defence, and I think he’d be a solid addition for anyone he signs for.

He’s still young, too, so there is plenty of time for him to develop and improve in both aspects of the game.

It will be interesting to see who want him.