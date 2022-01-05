‘Championship here we come’ – Many Plymouth Argyle fans react as Pilgrims name first January signing

Plymouth Argyle have secured the services of 22-year-old midfielder Alfie Lewis, becoming the Pilgrims’ first signing of the January transfer window.

Lewis, who has joined from Irish Premier Division club St Patrick’s Athletic, helped his side to lift the FAI Cup and finish second in the league.

The midfielder joins the Greens following the expiry of his contract with the Irish outfit, following 12 years within the youth set up at West Ham.

The club’s official statement that confirmed the signing also stated that Plymouth were interested in a move for the 22-year-old in the summer.

Not only is Lewis the club’s first signing of the window, but he is the first arrival in the Steven Schumacher era, with the 37-year-old eyeing promotion from League One this season.

Taking some time to earn a regular place in the St Patrick Athletic side, Lewis finished off last season as an integral member of the first-team squad in Ireland, chipping in with three goals and two assists in the process.

Plymouth’s report describes Lewis as a “technical midfielder who likes to dictate games” which could be crucial as the Greens chase down a place in the Championship.

Here, we take a look at how Plymouth fans on Twitter have reacted to the club’s first capture this January…

Championship here we come https://t.co/ZzLFtw7KuZ — Ellis Powell (@Ellis_Powell18) January 5, 2022

Welcome Alfie you will enjoy it here💚 — Brad (@bradpafc) January 5, 2022

Looks good ! And @_DeclanRice follows him too — Steve 🇬🇧 (@dykesy1) January 5, 2022

Decent signing… Now for a CB and RB! #pafc — Cody Wood (@CxdyWood) January 5, 2022