Reports are suggesting that Burnley are chasing Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri and Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, with pundit Carlton Palmer believing Scott Parker's men are the Championship favourites.

According to the Athletic, Burnley are interested in signing the midfielder from the Red Devils and Football Insider suggests that Worrall has undergone a medical at the Clarets.

Scott Parker isn't messing around, as he looks to bolster his midfield after the departure of Sander Berge to Fulham, which was confirmed on Thursday morning, and his defence with the possible exit of Dara O'Shea, which has left the Burnley boss to go for Worrall.

The Clarets have also sold Wilson Odobert to Tottenham Hotspur for a fee in the region of £25 million as reported by journalist Alasdair Gold and there is also a pending exit for Anass Zaroury.

If Mejbri and Worrall are to be confirmed it will be the Clarets ninth and tenth signings of the August window, with the deadline now in just over a weeks time.

It's safe to say Parker won't have time to rest in the coming days.

Carlton Palmer: "I believe them to be Championship favourites"

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, Palmer views the Clarets as the title front-runners if the duo signing is confirmed, already adding to their serious firepower.

"This is going to fuel more speculation about Dara O'Shea on his way to Brentford with the Joe Worrall deal. He's certainly going to be playing Premier League football next season, and to lose someone like him who wins a lot of duels in the air, you need to replace him with someone like for like, and it looks like they'll do that by bringing in Worrall.

"He's played over 180 games in the Championship, and he knows what it's all about in that league, he's a very good signing, so that's good business from Burnley, and Scott Parker is showing his intent.

"They are also looking at Hannibal Mejbri. He joined United as a potential superstar in the making, but he hasn't really set the stage, a light under ten Hag, and he's had a few opportunities. But the rising prominence of Kobbie Mainoo has seen his minutes reduced drastically.

Hannibal Mejbri all-time career statistics per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Birmingham City (loan) 41 1 6 Seville (loan) 6 0 0 Manchester United 13 1 0 United U23's 41 6 17 United U18's 15 1 3

"United want to let him go and would prefer a permanent deal rather than a loan. Again, this is signaling Burnley's intent. They're making it very difficult for other teams and have made it clear they want to win the Championship this season.

"Should they complete the signing of Mejbri, it will add to an already competitive squad and as it stands. I do believe them to be the Championship favourites."

Clarets will worry fellow promotion hopefuls

After Burnley's strong start under Parker, scoring nine in their opening two Championship games, not many fellow promotion hopefuls will be too confident.

Burnley have looked a class above in their opening fixtures, demolishing both Luton Town and Cardiff City, and with Burnley claiming the title just two seasons ago under Vincent Kompany, this could certainly be emulated.

By adding Mejbri and Worrall, they are getting a young talent who has shown glimmers in his time at United, but also impressed on loan at Birmingham City in the Championship two seasons ago.

In Worrall, they'll be claiming a Championship stalwart who knows what it takes to get out of the league, after his promotion with Nottingham Forest in the 2021/22 season.

Joe Worrall's 21/22 statistics with Nottingham Forest (all comps) per FootyStats Appearances 46 Goals 1 Conceded 34 Clean sheets 18

The Clarets are already booming with talent, and these new additions will only make them stronger.