Plymouth Argyle's recent results will prove a real concern to fans, as they have only won one of their last nine games.

Having fallen to successive 6-1 and 4-0 defeats to Norwich City and Bristol City respectively, they are now in deep trouble and sit just two points above the relegation zone.

This has led to reports emerging that Wayne Rooney has two games to save his job. However, the former Derby County manager has received backing from Argyle owner Simon Hallett at a recent fans' forum.

This gives the suggestion that he will still be here for the New Year, where he will be looking to make some new additions to his side as they bid to secure safety.

January concern outlined by Plymouth Argyle pundit

Posed the question as to what his biggest fear is heading into the January window, Plymouth Argyle pundit, Chris outlined how important a factor experience has to be.

"Many Argyle fans have been concerned about the results of late, particularly away from home.

"The January transfer window presents an opportunity for Wayne Rooney to address this issue head-on. However, there are concerns and challenges that face Rooney in this window. My biggest fear is in relation to the acquisitions we make and assuring they have adequate Championship-proven experience.

"The transfer window for Argyle has historically been looking further afield at data-driven signings. Sometimes this works out with players like Kornel Szucs, who has proven to be a solid addition, but it hasn't worked out for other data-driven signings such as Victor Palsson, who hasn't been the experienced centre-back we were hoping for.

"My fear is that we continue this trend and sign players who don't have Championship experience when we need it. A testament to our need for it is Andre Gray, who is a Premier League and Championship striker. He has so far proven to be a quality acquisition, particularly with his two goals against Watford at home. This goes to show that having that experience really adds value to the squad."

Plymouth Argyle need to get January right

The Pilgrims won't have the same funds as many other teams in the Championship, therefore they have to ensure they handpick new additions carefully.

While the underlying statistics can point to potential success, knowledge of the division will often prove pivotal, especially in a fight for survival.

Having conceded 38 league goals, you would imagine these additions would likely come in the defensive third. Conceding at least two goals every game isn't sustainable and would likely see them relegated if it continues in this fashion.

Most League Goals Conceded 24-25 Championship Rank Team Goals Conceded 1 Plymouth Argyle 38 2 Luton Town 33 3 Portsmouth 30 4 Cardiff City 28

Rooney and Hallett must ensure they get this window right as it could be the difference between a return to League One or a third season in the second tier.