Burnley's Vincent Kompany and Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick are reportedly two names under consideration as Leicester City begin their search for Brendan Rodgers' replacement.

According to Sky Sports, Kompany and Carrick are both "highly thought of" at the King Power Stadium, but there are question marks over whether either would be interested in taking the role with their respective teams currently involved in the Championship promotion race.

Foxes chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha will fly into the UK today to step up the managerial search after Rodgers' departure by mutual consent on Sunday following a run of five defeats in six games which left the club 19th in the Premier League table, two points from safety.

Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take charge of tonight's home game against Aston Villa and the club are currently weighing up whether to bring in interim manager until the summer in order to secure survival before making a long-term appointment.

There is understandable admiration in Kompany and Carrick by the hierarchy at Leicester after their outstanding work in the Championship this season.

Kompany's Burnley are top of the table with promotion looking inevitable as they currently sit 17 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough and fourth-placed Luton Town with a game in hand, while Carrick has turned Boro into serious automatic promotion contenders having lost just five league games since his arrival at the Riverside Stadium in October.

But they are not the only names on the Foxes' list of summer targets. Graham Potter would be a "leading contender" following his sacking by Chelsea on Sunday, while Brentford's Thomas Frank is also on the radar.

Rafael Benitez has been "mentioned internally" at the club as someone who can "make an immediate impact" on the team, but there are doubts over whether he would take the job on an interim basis, while former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has previously attracted the club's attention.

Would Kompany or Carrick be a good appointment for Leicester?

Undoubtedly both managers would be excellent appointments for the Foxes.

Both have shown excellent potential in the second tier this season and they would represent exciting long-term options who could rebuild and take the club forward in the years to come.

But with Burnley almost certain to be a Premier League club next season and Middlesbrough in with a realistic chance of joining them, you would have to question whether either would be tempted to leave their current clubs to move to the King Power Stadium, particularly with the financial restrictions which limited Rodgers' ability to strengthen his squad in the transfer market.

However, it would not be a surprise to see the Foxes make a move for either of the pair and given the work they have done this campaign, Leicester will likely not be the only top flight club who will show an interest over the coming months.