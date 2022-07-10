Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City in transfer tussle for Liverpool player

Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are both interested in Liverpool centre back Ben Davies, a report from Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (10/07, 11:00) has claimed.

Davies joined Liverpool from Preston back in January 2021 to provide cover at centre back for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but has never made an appearance for the Anfield club.

The centre back spent last season on loan in the Championship with Sheffield United, making 22 appearances for the Blades as they missed out on promotion after defeat in the play-offs.

Now it seems as though the 26-year-old could be back in the second-tier of English football for the coming campaign.

According to this latest update, both Blackburn and Stoke are taking an interest in Davies, as they look to strengthen their defences for the coming campaign.

It is thought that the centre back has been left out of Liverpool’s pre-season tour to Thailand, because of that interest in him.

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on Davies’ contract with Liverpool, securing his future at Anfield until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a very good signing for one of these two Championship sides.

Both clubs are currently short on options at the centre of defence, and could therefore benefit from the addition of a player such as Davies in that position.

Indeed, the fact that he is a proven defender at Championship level with both Preston and Sheffield United, also means they could be confident they would be getting a reliable option for their level with this addition.

Given it seems Davies is surplus to requirements at Liverpool, and that he will surely want to start playing regular football again, a move such as this feels like one that could work for all concerned.