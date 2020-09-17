Championship duo set to miss out on Manchester United prospect

Coventry City and Huddersfield Town look set to miss out on the signing of Manchester United man James Garner this summer.

It’s been reported by Manchester Evening News that Garner is attracting plenty of interest from the Championship, but his destination isn’t going to be Coventry or Huddersfield.

The Championship duo had been interested in offering Garner a season-long loan deal, but Man United are weighing up what’s best for the player now and are keen to pick the right destination for the teenager.

That won’t be Coventry or Huddersfield, but other clubs such as Swansea City, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday have been credited with an interest.

This report suggests that Swansea or Cardiff seem unlikely destinations, with the former never making official contact.

Garner, 19, is a midfielder that has thrived in Man United’s under-23 set-up.

He’s made two appearances from the bench in the Premier League for the Red Devils, whilst he’s also played some football in the League Cup.

However, naturally, the bulk of his outings for the club have come with the youth sides, where he has impressed and captained the under-23s.

The Verdict

Garner is a real prospect and he’s ready for a loan in the Championship.

The sheer number of clubs interested tells you just how good he could be stepping into the division in 2020/21, which makes it disappointing for Coventry and Huddersfield that they look set to miss out.

Maybe a loan to a side challenging higher up the table fits better, as Man United look to test Garner’s temperament.

When he finalises an expected loan somewhere, we will know more.

