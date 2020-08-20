Championship duo in competition to swoop for Manchester United prospect

Huddersfield Town and Coventry City are in competition to sign Manchester United prospect Di’Shon Bernard this summer, with the Premier League giants weighing up whether to sell the defender or loan him out.

Bernard has been on the books at Old Trafford his entire senior career and began to make inroads into the first-team last season for Man United in their European adventures.

The 19-year-old made his full debut for the club in the Europa League back in November, playing 90 minutes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched his side lose 2-1 to Astana.

Alongside that, the centre-back has played in the Premier League 2 Division 2 for the Red Devils, but is yet to earn a taste of domestic football for the senior side.

Now, Mike McGrath at the Telegraph is reporting that Huddersfield and Coventry are interested in signing the Man United youngster, alongside an unnamed team in Belgium.

There’s a decision to be made at Old Trafford, though, with the club weighing up whether to send the centre-back out on loan or to cut ties with him permanently.

#ManUtd defender Di'Shon Bernard attracting interest from #HTAFC Huddersfield and Coventry #PUSB plus a team in Belgium. #MUFC to decide if he goes on loan for season or permanent deal — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 20, 2020

For the interested parties, Huddersfield and Coventry are both planning for life in the Championship next season.

Carlos Corberan is the new man at the helm at Huddersfield, whilst Mark Robins’ Sky Blues are back in the Championship after winning League One last season.

The Verdict

Like a lot of the youngsters at Old Trafford, Bernard is there for a reason.

He’s clearly a good player and there will be hope that whatever the move for him this summer is, he gets games to prove that.

Huddersfield and Coventry are interesting prospects this season in the Championship and it’s going to be interesting to see if Bernard feels he fits into either’s plans.

