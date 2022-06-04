Championship duo in battle for Chelsea transfer agreement

Coventry City and Sheffield United are both interested in signing Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter this summer, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Having come through the academy at Chelsea, the defender has yet to break into the first-team at Stamford Bridge, instead spending several spells out on loan elsewhere.

The most recent of those saw the 24-year-old spend the 2021/22 season on loan with Coventry, where he made 31 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues.

Now however, it seems that Coventry may have something of a battle on their hands to secure a reunion with the defender.

According to this latest update, Coventry are keen to sign Clarke-Salter permanently this summer, but will face competition from Sheffield United.

The Blades are also thought to be interested in signing the defender, as they aim to bounce back from their Championship play-off disappointment in 2021/22.

Clarke-Salter’s contract with Chelsea is set to expire this summer, with the Blues not expected to offer him a new deal, meaning he will be available on a free transfer this summer.

The Verdict

It is no surprise to see Clarke-Salter is starting to attract this sort of interest heading into the summer.

Despite never getting his chance at Chelsea, the defender has a great deal of Championship experience, and has shown he is a more then capable contender at that level.

As a result, the fact he is available on a free transfer with his Chelsea contract expiring, could make him something of a bargain for one of those interested clubs.

It will be interesting therefore, to see whether the connection that Coventry have with Clarke-Salter from 2021/22, gives them an advantage in the battle for his signature.