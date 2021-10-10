Championship defender reacts to transfer speculation amid Tottenham, Everton, Aston Villa transfer claims

Stoke City defender Harry Souttar has played down reports linking him with a move to the Premier League.

Souttar has been in outstanding form for the Potters over the past year or so, helping the club to fourth place in the current Championship standings.

That has seemingly prompted plenty of interest in the 22-year-old. Premier League trio Tottenham, Everton and Aston Villa have all been linked with the centre back recently.

Now however, it seems as though the Australian international is taking very little interest in that speculation around his future.

Speaking about those rumours in The West Australian, Souttar said: “I think it’s just all paper talk, to be honest with you. There was a lot of things said but I tend not to try and read it or try and get involved in it at all. We just started October, the transfer market’s been and gone.

“My focus right now is solely on the Socceroos and as soon as I get back to club football it’s purely on Stoke City and trying to get the club promoted back to the Premier League.”

Since joining Stoke in 2017, Souttar has made a total of 56 appearances in all competitions for the Potters, scoring twice.

As things stand, there are around four years remaining on the centre back’s contract with Stoke, which he signed earlier this season, securing his future at the bet365 Stadium until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Verdict

These comments will no doubt be a huge relief to those of a Stoke City persuasion.

Souttar has emerged as a huge presence for Stoke with his commitment and ability in the back line, so it would be a big loss for them if they were to lose him any time soon.

But with plenty of time remaining on his contract with the Potters, there is no pressure on them to sell Souttar any time soon.

As a result, the fact that the centre back seems fully focused on the club, suggests they do have a good chance of retaining his services, providing a bid does not come in that they simply cannot refuse.