Highlights Preston North End started the season strongly, but their recent dip in form is a concern. If they can regain their defensive form, they could sneak into a playoff position.

Ipswich Town has surprised many with their flying start to the season and impressive wins. They have the potential to maintain their form and secure a playoff position.

Cardiff City has shown improvement under their new boss and have solid home form. To push for the top six, they will need to work on their away form and strengthen their defense.

With a quarter of the season gone, the Championship top six has a couple of unfamiliar names in there.

Instead of relegated Southampton and last season’s play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough and Coventry languishing further down the table, the likes of Ipswich and Preston have taken their place. Cardiff, Blues, and West Bromwich Albion, too, have showed signs of class that could see them become contenders.

Football’s an unpredictable game, so this may only be a blip, but could these surprise packages make a real impact this season and possibly even reach the Premier League?

Let’s dive in to find out what’s making these sides tick.

Championship Dark Horses

Preston North End

They might have hit a sticky patch of three straight defeats, but surely no one expected PNE to be in the top three come mid October?

The Lilywhites started the season like a house on fire, winning seven out of their eight opening games and striker Will Keane in great form.

Their dip in form is a concern for boss Ryan Lowe, but it has come against some of the top teams in the league, including Leicester and Ipswich.

If they can rediscover their defensive form this season, then we might see PNE sneak a play-off position, something that not many at Deepdale would have predicted back in August.

Ipswich Town

Had you placed a bet on Ipswich to achieve promotion back in August, you might have been accused of either being a Tractor Boys fan or someone dealing with problem gambling issues. The East Anglian side had just been promoted from League One and were expected to struggle this season.

A flying start to the season, however, has them in the top two, with a breathing space between them and third. Ciaran McKenna’s boys won nine out of their opening 11 games, with impressive wins over Southampton, Blackburn, and Preston along the way. One pundit even claimed they might be the “best team to watch in England”.

Whether they can keep up their impressive form, which has seen them become the league’s top scorers, remains to be seen, but they look strong enough to at least keep themselves in the play-off positions right up until next spring.

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds just about scraped safety last season in a difficult season that saw them go through three managers.

New boss Erol Bulut has injected some belief into the side, however, since arriving in June. Cardiff have built up solid home form losing just one of their opening six matches, including a derby win over bitter rivals Swansea.

However, their away form will need work if they’re to keep pushing for the top six. A lot of that will rest on improving the defence and hoping top scorer Ike Ugbo can bag a few more goals on the road.

Birmingham City

Under John Eustace, Blues have gone from relegation candidates to a place in the top six, but the club’s new American owners decided a change of leadership was needed, harshly sacking Eustace in the first week of October.

The potential is there for Blues to have a real go at promotion this season, however. Dion Sanderson, a summer signing from local rivals Wolves has shown he can step up to become a presence at the back, while their forward line look to have a good understanding of where the goal is.

Blues’ new boss will have to build on the momentum built up by Eustace if they’re going in the promotion conversation come May.

West Brom

West Brom may not be that much of a dark horse to some people after boss Carlos Corberan steered the Baggies from a relegation fight to an unsuccessful promotion push last season.

But with the West Midlands club’s financial woes, many predicted a tough season for them, with a fire sale of their best players.

That hasn’t quite materialised and Corberan has shown that he has the tactical prowess to outsmart many managers in the league. His side’s impressive 4-0 win at Preston has been the highlight of the season so far and underlined just how dangerous Albion can be when on top of their game.

Keep an eye on them come the end of the season.

Image from: unsplash.com