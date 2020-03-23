Championship counterpart backed to succeed Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United

Leeds United could be searching for a new manager should the season be cancelled, according to the Daily Star.

The EFL confirmed that they would do all that they could to get the season finished, following the suspension of all fixtures in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

As it stands, matches are postponed until April 30th, however it’s widely expected that this suspension of fixtures could be extended once again.

One eventuality is that the season could be cancelled altogether – something which would stop any hopes of Leeds United securing promotion.

Reports from the Daily Star have suggested that if Leeds United don’t go up then Marcelo Bielsa could leave the club – meaning that the Argentine may have already led his final match at Elland Road.

Should that be the case, they’ve said that Gary Rowett could be an option to replace him.

The verdict

The idea of Marcelo Bielsa leaving Leeds United is unthinkable for many fans.

While the current situation clearly has to be taken seriously, everyone will want the season to be concluded in the correct manner that means that the Whites should be given the chance to finish what they’ve started.

If they can do that then we’d all love to see Bielsa in the top flight.

Of course he’ll leave the club one day, but whether Gary Rowett is the man to take over is hugely up for debate.