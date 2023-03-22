A host of Championship clubs are interested in taking Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson on loan for 2023/24, which is viewed as a pivotal season for his development at the Premier League club, according to The Athletic.

The 20-year-old played a starring role as Bristol Rovers won promotion back to League One last season but has been kept at St James' Park as part of Eddie Howe's squad in 2022/23.

Anderson has featured 17 times in total but the majority of his 402 minutes this term have come in cup competitions while he's started just once in the Premier League.

Newcastle's transfer plans are likely to impact where the attacking midfielder is playing his football next season which, according to The Athletic, is seen as a pivotal one for his development at the North East club.

The report claims that were the Mags to sanction a loan, a host of Championship and SPFL sides would be interested in signing Anderson.

Second tier duo Luton Town and Preston North End were linked with Anderson in January while League One promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday were also said to be keen.

The Verdict

Elliot Anderson hasn't quite had the impact he would have been hoping for this season and it would make sense for him to head out on loan to the Championship next season.

He was sensational for Bristol Rovers in League Two and after dipping his toe in the Premier League waters this term, the second tier would seem a good fit for him.

Newcastle will want him to be playing regularly and likely for a team with front-foot ideology. Given the amount of reported interest in previous windows and The Athletic's suggestion that a host of clubs are keen ahead of next season, it seems as though the Mags will have plenty of options to choose from.

The North East club recognise that next season is a vital one for the 20-year-old and that could be to the benefit of a Championship club if it means he's loaned out there.