Highlights Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo is attracting interest from multiple Championship clubs after his unsuccessful loan spell at Cardiff City.

Panzo is a versatile left-footed defender who can play in central defence, on the left side of a back three, or at left back.

Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Preston, Sunderland, and Birmingham City are among the potential suitors for Panzo due to their defensive needs and playing styles.

Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo is the subject of interest from multiple Championship clubs, after his loan spell at Cardiff City was cut short, according to journalist, Darren Witcoop.

The 23-year-old defender's future at the City Ground is reportedly up in the air after his unsuccessful loan spell in Wales, where he struggled for game time, playing just four times.

Panzo has been surplus to requirements at Nottingham Forest since they were promoted to the Premier League and spent last season on loan at Coventry City, helping them to the playoff final.

According to Darren Witcoop, Forest are keen for Panzo to get game time, with multiple Championship sides interested.

Championship clubs could face competition for Panzo's signature from Dutch club Vitesse, who were interested in the summer and reportedly remain keen to bring the defender to Holland.

What does Panzo offer?

Capped at youth level for England, the Chelsea academy graduate has played in France and Belgium, as well as featuring for multiple Championship sides.

Panzo left Chelsea for Monaco before making a first team appearance in West London. He enjoyed his most successful football last season at Coventry City, playing 32 times, including 29 times in the Championship.

Jonathan Panzo's Coventry City Championship stats - 2022/23 Appearances 29 Minutes per Game 77 Goals 1 Assists 1 Clean Sheets 13 Touches per Game 49 Interceptions per Game 1.7 Tackles per Game 1.6 Clearances per Game 2.9 Data accurate as of January 9, 2023 (Sofascore)

The mobile defender is left-footed, making him a valuable asset for many potential suitors throughout the Championship.

Panzo is a versatile defender that can play in central defence in a back four, on the left side of a back three and even at left back. He is capable on the ball, averaging 49 touches per game for Coventry City.

Which clubs need Panzo?

The left-footed defender would be a useful addition for many clubs throughout the Championship, with mid-table sides and those chasing promotion the most likely to be able to attract Panzo.

Middlesborough, Norwich City and Preston have three particularly leaky defences among the league's mid-table sides and Panzo would be a suitable addition if they are interested.

Michael Carrick's Middlesborough side like to use the ball in defence and the Forest defender would fit into their style well.

Norwich City fans have been calling for change for most of the season and their ageing defence, featuring Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson and Shane Duffy, would benefit from the younger, more mobile addition on loan from the Premier League side.

Despite his success at Coventry City last season, it's unlikely that they will attempt to bring Panzo back following the summer recruitment of Joel Latibeaudiere, Liam Kitching, Luis Binks and Bobby Thomas in defence.

Sunderland are looking to maintain their position in the playoff positions and are somewhat light in defence following injuries to a number of key players, including Dennis Cirkin.

Michael Beale may look to bring the defender on loan to the Stadium of Light to offer some experience and depth to his very young side.

The most likely destination in the second tier could be Birmingham City. Panzo was linked with a move to St Andrews in the summer, before heading to Cardiff City and the Blues would certainly benefit from the arrival of another defender.