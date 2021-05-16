Championship club’s summer transfer stance on Leicester loanee becomes clearer

Preston North End could be willing to buy goalkeeper Daniel Iversen on a permanent basis from Leicester City this summer, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has revealed.

Iversen joined Preston on loan from the Foxes back in the January transfer window, providing cover for the Lancashire club’s injured number one, Declan Rudd.

Following that move, Iversen went on to make 23 appearances for North End, winning plenty of praise for some outstanding performances between the posts at Deepdale.

Now it seems as though Preston are keen to bring the 23-year-old back to the club this summer, one way or another.

According to Nixon’s latest update, North End are keen to re-sign Iversen for next season, either on loan, or on a permanent basis, having clearly been impressed with what the have seen from the Dane.

Preston. Want Iversen back on loan or even as a buy from Leicester — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 16, 2021

Having joined Leicester from as a teenager in 2016, Iversen has yet to make a single senior appearances for the newly crowned FA Cup winners.

As things stand however, there are still four years remaining on Iversen’s contract with Leicester, securing his future at the King Power Stadium until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider from a Preston perspective.

In some ways, you can’t blame them for wanting to bring Iversen back to the club next season, and potentially beyond, considering how good he has been since making the move to Deepdale.

However, given he has so long left on his contract with Leicester, that may not be easy for North End to do, since he is unlikely to be cheap, and Iversen may want to play for a club that can give him the opportunities the Foxes can in the future.

It is also worth noting that with Rudd likely to be back fit next season, it would cause something of a conundrum for Preston if they do bring Iversen back, given both ‘keepers would no doubt want to be playing regular first-team football.