Championship club’s stance over move for Barnsley man clarified

Millwall are not in the running to sign midfielder Alex Mowatt from Barnsley, a report from London News Online has revealed.

Reports from Football Insider earlier on Tuesday has claimed that Gary Rowett’s side had seen a bid of more than £1million for the 25-year-old – who is out of contract at the end of this season – rejected by Barnsley.

Now however, it seems as though The Den will not be Mowatt’s next destination, if and when he secure his departure from the Tykes.

According to this latest update, Mowatt is set to explore other potential moves ahead of his impending exit from Oakwell, seemingly ruling Millwall out of a move for the former Leeds man, despite the club’s interest in the player.

It is also thought that the contract offers Mowatt receives will increase considerably if he sees out the remainder of his deal with Barnsley, something which could also have made it harder for Millwall to a deal for the 25-year-old.

In total, Mowatt has made 137 appearances in all competitions since joining Barnsley in January 2017, scoring 16 and providing 19 assists in that time.

The Verdict

This surely be disappointing for those of a Millwall persuasion.

Mowatt has shown consistently over the past few seasons that he is a quality operator at Championship level, meaning this could have been an outstanding piece of business from the Lions had they been able to get this deal done.

Now however, it seems as though that is unlikely to happen, which given Mowatt’s contract situation, could go down as an opportunity missed for Millwall.

That being said, this new is unlikely to go unnoticed by other clubs in the Championship and elsewhere, who may now see this as a chance for themselves, with Millwall seemingly out of contention for this signing.