Championship clubs set to miss out on Crystal Palace transfer agreement

Crystal Palace striker Luke Plange is set to move to Belgium on loan, despite interest from clubs in the Championship, journalist Mike McGrath has reported.

Having come through the youth ranks at Arsenal, the striker then completed a move to Derby County in March 2021.

However, he was then sold to Crystal Palace in January this year, before being loaned back to Derby for the remainder of that campaign, as the Rams battled to raise funds in the fight against administration they faced at the time.

In total, Plange made 27 first-team appearances in all competitions for Derby, scoring four goals and providing two assists in that time.

The 19-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for Palace, and now looks set for a loan move elsewhere in search of more senior experience, although clubs in the Championship look set to be disappointed by his destination.

According to this latest update, there has been interest from the Championship in a deal for Plange this summer, but the teenager is instead set to complete a loan move to RWD Molenbeek in the Belgian second-tier.

Crystal Palace forward Luke Plange set to join Belgian club RWD Molenbeek on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old had options in the Championship but has opted for move abroad for part of his development #CPFC #RWDM — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 24, 2022

The Verdict

You get the feeling that this will be a rather frustrating update for any Championship clubs who were in for Plange.

The striker was impressive in hugely difficult circumstances for Derby in the second-tier last season, meaning he could certainly have done a job at that level this season.

There are plenty of clubs in the second-tier of English football who would have benefitted from that, and this decision seems slightly strange from the player’s perspective as well.

It is likely that playing in the Championship – which he knows he can do – would have been more of a challenge for Plange than the Belgian second-tier, and so could have aided his development more, meaning this feels like a somewhat surprising decision for him to have made.