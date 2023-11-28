Highlights Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell could be available for loan in the January transfer window, attracting interest from Championship clubs.

Joe Gelhardt, who has failed to make an impact, may also be loaned out in January as Leeds looks to enhance their first team squad.

Leeds United is currently third in the Championship table and will be hoping to close the gap to second place Ipswich in the upcoming matches.

Championship clubs will be on high alert following the latest reports about Leeds United heading into January.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, it is very possible that Charlie Cresswell will be available for loan in the January transfer window.

Cresswell was a key player while out on loan with Millwall last season as the Lions chased Premier League promotion, and attracted interest from clubs in the summer before remaining at Elland Road.

Stoke City were also previously linked with potentially signing the defender, indicating there will be no shortage of suitors in the winter market if he is available.

Meanwhile, Joe Gelhardt is also another player that could end up on loan in the January window having failed to make much of an impact in Daniel Farke’s side.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The Yorkshire outfit will be planning for the January window as Farke looks to enhance his first team squad in order to aid the club’s fight for automatic promotion.

But the busiest aspect of Leeds’ winter transfer moves could be loan exits, with a number of players potentially set to depart Elland Road in the new year.

Gelhardt and Cresswell previously spent time out on loan last season with Sunderland and Millwall respectively.

It was hoped that they could earn their place in the Leeds first team squad this campaign upon their return.

However, they have only played a combined 295 minutes for the team in the Championship so far this term.

Promotion rivals Ipswich were linked with a move for Gelhardt during the summer window, but a deadline day deal failed to materialise.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds would now sell a player to a direct rival for automatic promotion to the top flight, but it remains a distinct possibility.

Regardless, there are likely to be other suitors for Gelhardt in the January window, with there being a good chance Leeds will accept a loan offer due to his lack of game time.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table as the clubs prepare for the busy December schedule.

The Whites dropped points in their first game back from the international break, drawing away to Rotherham United.

However, the point helped them close the gap to second place Ipswich, with just seven now separating the two teams.

Farke’s side will be hoping to close that gap even further on Wednesday night when they host Swansea City at Elland Road.

Will it be a busy January transfer window for Leeds United?

Any major incomings at Leeds this winter may rely on any potential outgoings, with Farke already having a quite full squad.

However, there is room for players to depart on loan, such as Gelhardt and Cresswell.

Their departures could open up space for big name arrivals, but it is really only in the event that someone like Wilfried Gnonto or Crysencio Summerville departs that a big move would be expected.

Leeds are in good form and really starting to click under Farke, so it’s not necessary that Leeds splash whatever cash they can to bring in a big name to the first team squad.