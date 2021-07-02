Championship clubs ready to pounce as Aston Villa weigh up key player decision

Aston Villa striker, Keinan Davis, has a host of admirers in the Championship and clubs in the second-tier are ready to pounce if the Premier League side make him available for transfer this summer.

Davis made 15 appearances last year in the Premier League, scoring one goal and registering an assist alongside that, eventually breaking a top-flight duck with a goal against West Bromwich Albion.

However, Dean Smith has often favoured the likes of Ollie Watkins in his attack in the last 12 months, whilst others like Wesley will come back into the picture eventually ahead of Davis.

The 23-year-old striker has only managed 22 starts in the league since breaking through at Villa Park, with a further 50 appearances coming from the bench.

Aston Villa tied Davis down to a long-term contract and there are still three years to run on that deal, although that hasn’t stopped Championship clubs lurking for a potential transfer.

As per The Athletic, a ‘stack’ of unnamed Championship clubs are monitoring Davis’ situation carefully, ready to pounce if he’s made available for loan at Villa Park in the coming months.

In total, Davis has scored six senior goals for Villa. Three of those have come in the league (Championship and Premier League), with the others coming in the FA Cup and League Cup.

The Verdict

It’s difficult to judge what Villa will end up doing with Davis this summer. Smith wants to evolve his squad and, by doing so, it does push the 23-year-old down the pecking order.

However, there always seems to be a role for Davis somewhere in the Villa squad. That’s been the case throughout his career and is a reason that he’s never been offered a loan spell away from the club before.

That might change in the coming weeks, which from an EFL perspective, would be good to see. Davis has never been the main man at Villa Park, but he might be somewhere in the Championship.

Then we could get a true gauge of the striker’s potential.

Thoughts? Let us know!