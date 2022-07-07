Championship clubs pursuing transfer agreement for Arsenal midfielder

Luton Town and Millwall are among a number of Championship clubs keen to sign Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Having come through Arsenal’s academy, Smith has yet to make his first-team debut for the Gunners.

He has however, spent the past two seasons on loan in League One with Swindon, Charlton and Doncaster, although he was unable to prevent the latter suffering relegation to League Two last season.

During those loan spells, the 21-year-old made 75 third-tier appearances, and it now seems as though he could be set to make the step up to the Championship for the coming campaign.

According to this latest update, Millwall and Luton are among a number of Championship clubs who want to sign the midfielder during this summer’s transfer window.

It is thought that clubs are preparing bids for Smith, as they aim to complete a deal on a permanent basis.

Smith signed his first professional contract with Arsenal in 2019, and is currently away with the club on their pre-season tour to Germany.

The Verdict

This could be a rther useful signing for a number of clubs at Championship level.

There are plenty in the division who could benefit from the addition of further options in midfield, something that Smith does of course offer.

At 21-years-old as well, there is still plenty of time for Smith to become an asset for a club for many years to come, and the fact he has been at Arsenal since he was seven, suggests he has the potential to do that.

With that in mind, it would be no huge surprise to see something of a battle for his services between clubs, over the rest of this transfer window.