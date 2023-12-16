Highlights Multiple clubs monitoring Danny Ings' future for January transfer window. West Ham open to selling him to raise funds.

Ings attracting interest from Premier League bottom clubs and top Championship clubs. Possible return to Southampton.

Ings could be a valuable addition to Championship squads. Experienced striker who can boost promotion chances.

Multiple clubs at the top of the Championship are monitoring the situation surrounding Danny Ings’ future ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, David Moyes is open to sanctioning the sale of the forward this winter in order to raise potential funds to be reinvested back into improving his West Ham side.

Ings signed for the Hammers from Aston Villa in the 2023 January window, and has gone on to feature just 26 times in the league for the London club.

The 31-year-old has made just one league start this campaign, having fallen down the pecking order of Moyes’ squad.

A move away from the London Stadium could be on the cards in the new year, with West Ham looking to freshen up their attacking options.

Potential Championship interest in Ings

It has been claimed that Ings is attracting interest from clubs at the bottom of the Premier League table, as well as the top of the Championship.

No clubs have been named specifically, but a return to Southampton could yet be on the cards.

The Saints may look to reinforce their attacking options in January in order to boost their hopes of gaining promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Ings spent three seasons at St. Mary’s, where he scored 41 league goals from 91 appearances.

He was a key player at the south coast club during this time, helping them finish 16th, 11th and 15th in the table.

An impressive 22-goal season in 2019-20 second in the golden boot standings behind Jamie Vardy’s tally of 23.

Leeds United, Leicester City and Ipswich Town may all also be in search of some added firepower in the winter market as they all look to battle for promotion this season.

Southampton league position

Southampton are currently fourth in the Championship, 12 points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Saints are unbeaten in their last 13 league games, last suffering defeat on 23 September when they lost 2-1 to Middlesbrough.

Since then, Russell Martin’s side has won eight and drawn five to move into the play-off places.

The gap to seventh place Hull City is six points as we approach the halfway stage of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are one point ahead in third and Leicester are 13 ahead of the south coast club.

Next up for Martin’s team is a clash at home against Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

Ings could be a real boost to promotion hopes

Ings would be an excellent addition to pretty much every squad in the Championship.

While he has struggled with fitness in the past, it hasn’t been what’s kept him out of action at West Ham.

The 31-year-old may no longer be at his very best, but he is an experienced striker that can still compete at a second tier level.

A move back to Southampton would be a great signing for the Saints, and would give them an attacking edge that would boost their promotion chances.