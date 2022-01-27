Championship clubs on alert ahead of potential Chelsea and Southampton transfer agreement

Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin could leave for the Championship ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

The 20-year-old is extremely highly-rated at Stamford Bridge, but he joined Lokomotiv Moscow in the summer, on the recommendation of Ralf Rangnick, on an initial loan deal that could’ve turned into a £17m permanent transfer.

However, injury issues and the German departing mean the Russians won’t push through with a move for Anjorin, who is now set to return to Chelsea.

And, Football London have revealed that Southampton are keen to sign the attacking midfielder before the deadline on Monday, whilst they will go for the player again in the summer if a deal can’t be reached in the coming days.

Whether the youngster remains at Chelsea or moves to the south coast, the update states that both clubs agree the best thing for Anjorin’s development would be a loan spell to the second tier.

Therefore, a switch is anticipated in the either of the upcoming windows and the report claims that several ‘top Championship clubs’ have already made contact over a move.

The verdict

This would be a real coup for any side in the second tier because Anjorin is regarded as a player with huge potential, which was evident by the figures involved in his switch to Moscow.

Obviously, that hasn’t worked out as the player would’ve planned but he still has ability and will back himself to show that in the Championship.

So, it’s now a case of waiting and seeing what happens as it appears something could happen before the deadline.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.