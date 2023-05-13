Southampton manager Ruben Selles is currently on numerous Championship sides' radars ahead of the end of the Premier League season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 39-year-old was previously Ralph Hasenhuttl's right-hand man at St Mary's - but stayed when the Austrian was sacked and took temporary charge once again when Nathan Jones' unsuccessful spell on the south coast came to an end.

And he will now take charge of the relegation battlers for the remainder of the campaign, although it doesn't look like he will be able to stop the Saints from being relegated following a successful 11-year stay in the top flight.

When they were promoted, they had several good assets at their disposal including Rickie Lambert, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana, all of whom went on to play for England, but all three have gone since then and they will just be hoping that they can get themselves back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

When will Ruben Selles become available?

The top-tier season doesn't end until the 28th May and until then, Selles will probably be fully focused on his current side.

After that though, he could be on his way out of St Mary's with a new manager in the summer likely to want his own coaching staff around him.

Some second-tier sides may not want to wait that long to make their appointment with many having busy summers coming up, but others could potentially be more patient like Blackburn Rovers were last year.

These interested teams could potentially make an approach for the young coach before the season ends and they may feel they have a right to do so once the south-coast outfit are relegated.

They could be relegated today following their clash against Fulham.

Which sides could be interested in him?

Watford already have a new manager in place so it can't be them, but there are other vacancies that need to be filled in the second tier.

The Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town top jobs are still up for grabs, although Sabri Lamouchi could potentially be made permanent boss at the former after managing to guide the Bluebirds to survival.

That could allow Huddersfield to bring Selles in, but other teams may be weighing him up as an option including Sunderland, who have been linked with several managers in recent times.

It would be a major mistake if they were to get rid of Tony Mowbray considering the work that has gone on at the Stadium of Light this season, so you'd hope Selles wouldn't be in the frame.

Perhaps Blackburn are keeping tabs on him at this stage as well, especially with Jon Dahl Tomasson being linked with a move to Leeds United.