Championship clubs lining up transfer swoop for 11-goal attacker

There could be a late transfer window switch on the cards for Brandon Thomas-Asante, with Sky Sports Transfer Centre (28/08, 15:33) reporting that the player is wanted by several Championship teams.

Barnsley have made an offer already to try and bring the 23-year-old up a division to League One but it looks like a move even higher up the pyramid could beckon for the forward.

That’s because there are a number of unnamed Championship teams that are also keen to potentially do business for the striker, who currently plays his football for Salford in the fourth tier.

For those who thought the youngster’s spell at the club so far might have been a temporary blip of good form, they’ve been proven wrong by another solid start to the League Two campaign by Thomas-Asante.

He has managed a haul of four goals and two assists in just six games so far – meaning he currently averages one or the other in every game that he has played so far this season, which follows 11 in the previous campaign,.

Whilst Barnsley seem to be in the driving seat over a deal, with the Tykes actually in talks currently over a move, it seems as though there could also potentially be offers from the Championship too before the window shuts – and that means he could end up leaping from the fourth tier into the second one.

The Verdict

Brandon Thomas-Asante could be one of those players who ends up a real steal before the transfer window closes.

His form and performances for Salford have certainly warranted a move elsewhere. He’s proven that he can be one of the most exciting players in his position in League Two and he has undoubtedly earned the opportunity to test himself elsewhere and see if he can cope further up the divisions.

Barnsley could be a good move for the striker, especially when you consider they are only one league higher. It means he would likely still get plenty of game time with the Tykes but would have less adapting to do because of the difference between the two divisions.

However, if the player starts to receive offers from the Championship, you would have to think he will be tempted. The second tier is a huge league and any player would want to be that close to potential Premier League football – so if an offer comes in from one of these unnamed teams, you would think he will certainly consider it this window.