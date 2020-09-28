Championship clubs keen on move for Southampton player

There are Championship clubs keen on taking Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn on loan before the transfer window slams shut next month, according to journalist Tom Barclay.

The Saints shot-stopper began last season as their number one but after losing his place to Alex McCarthy appears to have fallen out of favour under Ralph Hassenhuttl.

The return of Fraser Forster, who spent last season on loan at Celtic but is now back at St Mary’s, means that Gunn’s best chance of regular football is likely to come away from the South Coast club.

It seems he’s not short of suitors either as Barclay has reported that the 24-year-old is the subject of loan interest from Championship clubs and from abroad.

It is thought that Gunn is the most likely of the three keepers at Southampton to leave this summer, while Forster looks set to stay to provide cover and competition for McCarthy.

The England U21 international has also been linked with a move to Stoke City, with reports suggesting that Jack Butland could go the other way in a swap deal.

The Verdict

Gunn looks to have fallen down the pecking order at Southampton and a loan move to the Championship, a league he has impressed in before, could be a fantastic next step for him.

The 24-year-old spent the 2017/18 season on loan with Norwich in the second flight – keeping 15 clean sheets for the 12th-placed Canaries – but has been unable to hold down a starting job in the Premier League since.

He’d be a fantastic addition for most Championship sides, particularly if they can agree a good value loan deal – something you feel Southampton would likely be open to.