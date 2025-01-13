A trio of Championship clubs are interested in signing Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis, with the 27-year-old currently out of favour at the City Ground.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has reported that the three Championship clubs, along with one La Liga club and one Serie A club are all keen to sign the Nigerian international this month, and Forest will listen to both permanent and loan offers for the player.

Dennis joined Forest in the summer of 2022 from Watford after the Hornets' relegation from the Premier League, but he's endured a tough time at the City Ground, and his two-and-half year stay in the East Midlands could come to an end this month,

Three Championship clubs keen to sign Emmanuel Dennis

It's yet to be revealed which Championship clubs are chasing the signature of Dennis, but it's no surprise to see interest from the second tier after he scored four times in 18 appearances on loan at Watford last season.

That was Dennis' second taste of the Championship, and a move away from Forest looks like an inevitability this term after he's struggled to make an impact in Nuno Espírito Santo's high-flying side.

He was left out of their 25-man Premier League squad, and he hasn't made a matchday squad in any competition this season, suggesting he doesn't feature in the Portuguese manager's plans moving forward.

Dennis has another 18 months left on his deal with Forest, so it remains to be seen what sort of fee they'd be asking for to part ways with the striker this month, but offloading him looks to be a priority for the Reds this month.

Given the interest from Serie A and La Liga, the trio of Championship clubs have a battle on their hands to sign the Nigerian international and Forest aren't short of potential suitors.

Emmanuel Dennis would be a shrewd signing for Championship clubs

While things haven't worked out for him at Forest, Dennis showed during his Watford loan spell that he can score goals at Championship level, and a fresh start away from the City Ground is exactly what he needs.

Dennis may be a little rusty at first given his lack of involvement this season, but the 27-year-old will be hungry to get back out on the pitch and show what he's capable of to prove a point to Forest.

Emmanuel Dennis' senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Zorya Luhansk 2016-17 26 6 1 Club Brugge 2017-21 116 29 13 FC Koln (Loan) 2021 10 1 1 Watford 2021-22 37 10 6 Nottingham Forest 2022- 25 2 3 Istanbul Başakşehir (Loan) 2023-24 8 0 0 Watford (Loan) 2024- 18 4 0

There are plenty of Championship clubs who could do with a goalscorer like Dennis this month, and it would be a real coup should a side from the second tier secure his signature.

However, with competition from top-flight sides abroad, Championship sides will have to act swiftly if they're to sign Dennis this month.