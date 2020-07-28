Championship clubs interested in summer move for Millwall defender

Millwall defender Jason McCarthy is attracting interest from Championship and League One clubs ahead of a potential summer transfer, report News At Den.

Gary Rowett did not rule out a move when he was quizzed on the right-back’s future at the club, stating that because he is down the pecking order there is a good chance he could depart in the summer.

“We’ve got interest from quite a lot of League One clubs, we’ve got interest from a couple of Championship clubs,” the Millwall boss said when asked about McCarthy.

“For Jason there’s probably a few ahead of him here. He’s done quite well out on loan so we’ll see where that goes coming into next season.

“He’s one that’s in the same situation as before, he desperately wants to play, but with Mahlon’s form I wasn’t able to offer that guarantee.”

The 24-year-old signed from Wycombe during the summer of 2019 but went on to make just five first-team appearances for the Lions as he struggled to break into the XI ahead of the impressive Mahlon Romeo.

He rejoined Gareth Ainsworth’s side on loan in January but was sent back to The Den in the summer, with the Chairboys unable to afford to keep him on their books following the resumption of the season.

Millwall ended the season in eighth place and will be looking to strengthen this summer in order to push for the play-offs next term, having finished just two points adrift this time around.

The verdict

I think it is right for both the player and the club that offers are listened to for McCarthy.

It would be lovely to think that he will have a brilliant pre-season and nail down the right-back role for himself, but there is little chance of that happening, especially with Mahlon Romeo in front of him.

At 24, he needs to be playing regular football and that is something he just will not get at The Den, so stepping down a level may be for the best.