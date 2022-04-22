Championship clubs eyeing potential transfer moves for Charlton Athletic ace

Corey Blackett-Taylor has been one very strong performer at Charlton Athletic, in League One, in the last couple of months, and the 24-year-old has attracted interest from Championship clubs as a result, according to The Mirror.

Blackett-Taylor has struggled with fitness issues for the vast majority of his senior career so far, beginning his journey away from his boyhood club, Aston Villa, when he signed for Tranmere Rovers in the summer of 2019.

The pacey winger managed eight goals in 62 appearances for the Super White Army before becoming unattached in the summer of 2021.

With his potential, despite a lack of availability, clear to see, Charlton took a punt on him, initially on a contract until January 2022.

Blackett-Taylor went on to earn an extension until the summer of 2023, with an option for a further year, in the first half of this season and has really blossomed in a left wing back role in the last couple of months.

The former England youth international’s searing pace stands out immediately when watching him play, but Johnnie Jackson deploying him on his weaker left side seems to have increased the ways he can beat an opponent.

Defenders typically set themselves so they cannot be beaten in a foot race with Blackett-Taylor, but the left wing back role has given him the option to cut inside a shoot on his right foot, which has been particularly productive lately.

Blackett-Taylor has not been prolific but the potential is there, now finally starting to prove his fitness with regular opportunities under Jackson.

The Verdict

It is no surprise to see Championship interest in Blackett-Taylor, given his consistently high performance levels since mid March.

The Addicks will be desperate to keep hold of him, and it does feel a little bit soon to be jumping ship, considering that he has been a fringe player or impact substitute for the majority of the campaign.

Charlton can still achieve a top half finish in what has been a very underwhelming season at The Valley, and Blackett-Taylor’s recent performances have given some supporters hope that next season will be more productive.

Someone with his unique skillset would be very hard to replace, and it would a clear lack of ambition if he was sold this summer.