Ahead of Monday's transfer deadline day, Luton Town are expected to be one of the busier movers, and Tom Holmes could be someone who plays a part in that.

According to Mike McGrath, Holmes is attracting interest from fellow Championship clubs and overseas teams, as the deadline approaches.

Losing players won't be high on Luton's agenda late in the window as they continue their fight to avoid relegation, but they've been fairly busy on the incoming front since Matt Bloomfield took over, with the Hatters making plenty of late moves.

But that requires some balance due to financial and squad restraints, and it looks as though Holmes could be used as a makeweight in the final days of the window if Luton can find a suitable new home for him.

Tom Holmes could move to a fellow Championship club

Before last week's 1-0 defeat to Millwall, Holmes, who struggled majorly against Oxford United recently, had started 10 straight games at the heart of the Luton defence, so the talk of a potential move now seems a little surprising.

McGrath states that Luton are considering allowing Holmes to leave on loan in the latter stages of the window, as describes the deal as "one to watch".

Letting him leave on loan would hint that he isn't part of new boss Matt Bloomfield's plans moving forward, so a loan move perhaps suits all parties if it frees up wages to be spent elsewhere, while Holmes gets regular football.

Tom Holmes 24/25 Championship stats (Fotmob) Appearances 18 Starts 15 Tackles won 21 Tackles won % 87.5 Duels won 61 Aerial duels won 31 Recoveries 42 Dribbled past 6 (As of February 1st, 2025)

McGrath claims that teams fromm abroad are also interested in taking Holmes on loan, and that could perhaps be an avenue that the Hatters explore thoroughly, as it's hard to see where he would go in the Championship without his move directly strengthening a relegation rival.

Matt Bloomfield continues to restructure his Luton Town squad

Remolding a squad in January is a thankless task, and one that is near-impossible to do inside a month, so Bloomfield will have to work largely with what he's got for the rest of the campaign.

He's still trying to shape the squad up how he'd like, with Luton among the busier clubs in this window, and Holmes looks like he's going to be one of the losers in that shake-up.

Bloomfield is desperately trying to put his own stamp on the squad to change his side's fortunes, because at the moment, they're looking a good bet to suffer back-to-back relegations.

Changes are needed - and Holmes is someone who could probably be offloaded.

He may have enjoyed some bright moments, but has struggled at times and may benefit from moving elsewhere.