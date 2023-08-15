Highlights Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton could be loaned out to a Championship club before the end of the transfer window, with several teams showing interest.

Morton has previous experience in the Championship, spending last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and making 46 appearances.

Despite his future potential with Liverpool, a loan move to the Championship would provide Morton with valuable first-team experience and help him prepare for the step-up to senior level.

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is attracting transfer interest from a number of Championship clubs.

That's according to journalist Darren Witcoop, who says that the 20-year-old could be allowed to head out on loan again before the window closes at the end of this month.

Morton no stranger to the Championship

If Morton was to make a loan move to the Championship this summer amid that interest in his services from the second-tier, it would not be the first time he has agreed to such a deal.

Last season saw the midfielder spend the season on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the second-tier of English football, helping the Ewood Park club to a seventh-place finish in the final standings, only missing out on a place in the play-offs on goal difference.

In total, Morton made 46 appearances in all competitions for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, failing to score but providing four assists, before his season was prematurely cut short by a broken foot in April.

With that injury now close to healing, it is thought that the midfielder could once again be allowed to make a temporary move away from Anfield in search of games this season.

For their part, Blackburn already looked to have filled the void left in their midfield by Morton's departure this summer, having signed Sondre Tronstad to a three-year contract on a free transfer following his departure from Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

Morton already has Liverpool experience in the bag

Having come through the academy ranks at Liverpool, Morton has tasted first-team football with Jurgen Klopp's side prior to his loan spell with Blackburn last season.

The midfielder has made nine senior appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside club, including two outings in the Champions League during the 2021/22 campaign.

Given that injury however, Morton has of course not featured for Liverpool in pre-season or the opening day draw away at Chelsea, following his return from Blackburn.

Long-term, the midfielder does still appear to have a future with Liverpool, having signed a long-term contract with the club while midway through his loan spell at Blackburn back in January.

Even so, with Liverpool considerably adding to their midfield during the summer transfer window, a loan move back to the Championship may well prove to be Morton's best chance of experiencing regular first-team football across the course of the rest of the campaign.

Indeed, given how the 20-year-old found the physicality of the Championship tough to deal with at times with Blackburn last season, that additional experience of coping with such a challenge could also help Morton in preparing him for the prospect of making the step-up to senior level with Liverpool in the future.

One Championship club have already done some significant deals with Liverpool this summer, with Preston North End completing the permanent signing of Layton Stewart and loan signing of Calvin Ramsey from the Reds.

Elsewhere, striker Max Woltman has joined League One Oxford United on a permanent deal from Liverpool, while another third-tier side, Wigan Athletic, have brought in midfielder James Balagizi on loan.

In League Two, goalkeeper Harvey Davies and defender Adam Lewis have completed loan moves to Crewe Alexandra and Newport County respectively.