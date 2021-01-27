Championship clubs eye move for Leeds United starlet, decision already made over his future

Leeds United have rejected several loan offers from the Championship for Joe Gelhardt, according to Football Insider.

The 18-year-old forward is regarded as one of the hottest prospects at Elland Road right now and is tipped for a bright future in the game.

Gelhardt already has experience at first team level having played 21 matches for Wigan Athletic before making the move to West Yorkshire last term.

However this season has seen the young forward playing for the Whites’ under-23 side as opposed to the first team.

The report from Football Insider have claimed that his displays for the development side have caught the eye of a number of different clubs in the Sky Bet Championship, however it seems that he won’t be going anywhere.

It’s claimed that the Leeds hierarchy would prefer him to stick around at Elland Road to continue his development with the club and try to push himself into first team contention under Marcelo Bielsa.

Whether that stance changes in the final days of the transfer window remains to be seen, however, as the lure of playing regular first team football in the second tier will no doubt be appealing to the youngster.

The Verdict

There’s no doubt that Joe Gelhardt is going to be a big player in the future.

After bursting onto the scene with Wigan Athletic it’s already clear to see that he has all of the potential to be a star at Premier League level.

For now what’s important is playing regular first team football and that’s why I think that a move to the Championship would be the best thing for the player.