A number of Championship clubs are interested in signing winger Rafael Camacho this summer.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the 24-year-old could be set to return to England ahead of the start of next season.

After spells with Sporting CP, Manchester City and Liverpool, Camacho began his senior career with the latter in 2019, making two senior appearances for the Anfield club.

He then returned to his native Portugal to re-sign for Sporting CP in 2021, with Liverpool selling up for a fee of £7 million, and has since also had spells out on loan with the likes of Rio Ave, Belenenses and Aris Thessaloniki.

Rafael Camacho senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool 2 0 0 Sporting CP 26 1 1 Rio Ave 11 3 0 Belenenses 17 0 1 Aris Thessaloniki 32 3 3 Stats Correct As of 5th June 2024

Now though, the 24-year-old looks as though he could be on the move again this summer, with a return to England seemingly on the cards.

Championship clubs keen on Rafael Camacho

The 2023/24 campaign has proven to be something of a nightmare one for Camacho at Sporting CP.

Having been hampered by injury, the winger did now make a single appearances for the Portuguese giants across the course of the season.

So, with his contract at Estadio Jose Avalade now set to expire this summer, the 24-year-old will be on the move again ahead of the start of next season.

However, one positive for Camacho is that looks as though he will not be short of interest and opportunities that will give him a chance to make a move elsewhere.

According to this latest update, a number of Championship clubs are now keen to sign the winger on a free transfer this summer, once his exit from Sporting CP is completed.

It is thought that a number of unnamed sides in the second tier of English football are now monitoring Camacho's situation, having registered their interest in a potential deal for the 24-year-old.

For their part, Sporting CP enjoyed a successful campaign in the absence of Camacho this season, winning the Portuguese title for the first time in three seasons.

Leeds or West Brom could be good fits for Rafael Camacho move

It could be argued that it is perhaps hard to know exactly what sort of level of club within the Championship might be interested in Camacho this summer.

The 24-year-old is a versatile option who can play across the attacking midfield positions, something that could make him a useful asset.

Meanwhile, his pedigree at big, high level clubs such as Liverpool and Sporting CP does seem to indicate the potential he has to be a quality operator.

However, the fact that he has not played for a whole season does mean there is something of a risk attached to this transfer, given there will be questions about him back up to speed.

It is though, worth noting that his availability on a free transfer may reduce the extent to which a gamble is being taking here financially at least.

Even so, it is likely that Camacho's experiences as a top flight player mean he will be targeting a club competing for promotion to the Premier League.

It could therefore be argued that Leeds and West Brom could be suitable destinations for him, with both having lost out in the play-offs this season.

That has left Leeds facing the propsect of losing some key players this summer, such as wide options like Crysensio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, who would need to be replaced.

Camacho's ability to play across a range of midfield roles would help them to fill those voids, while the fact he is available on a free may help given the uncertainty around the Elland Road club's ability to invest without selling after missing out on promotion.

West Brom also find themselves set to lose wingers on either this summer, with Matt Phillips having been released, and Mikey Johnston returning to Celtic after his loan spell.

They too, could therefore benefit from bringing in some such as Camacho who can operate in either of those roles. His availability on a free transfer may also help them as they aim for a sensible summer of investment under new owner Shilen Patel.

Regardless of where he ends up, it is going to be interesting to see how things play out for the winger in the coming campaign, after so long out of action.