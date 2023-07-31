In a dismal old campaign where there was precious little to feel excited about, Jaden Philogene was a rare and much-welcomed exception to the rule for Cardiff City last time out.

The winger joined the club on loan last summer and although it took time for his qualities to optimally shine through, his impact eventually turned out to be devastating.

Quick, inventive, progressive and daring, Philogene routinely tore his opposing full-back to shreds during the latter stages of the previous campaign and almost every time he received possession, he gave supporters something to look forward to.

Indeed, the baseline of his four Championship goals fails to illustrate more than merely a few pages of simply how exhilarating he was during his time with Cardiff- and that has not gone unnoticed.

Transfer interest in Aston Villa's Jaden Philogene

As per The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell, Philogene is not short of options heading into the upcoming campaign.

The 21-year-old traveled with Villa for their stateside pre-season tour and caught the eye against Premier League opposition, scoring against Fulham and leaving fans enthralled when Unai Emery's men took on Newcastle United.

The report reveals that the strategy was to utilize their trip across the Atlantic as an assessment period for Philogene's immediate future in the Midlands, having rejected domestic and continental approaches prior to jetting off.

Unsurprisingly, that interest has not since cooled and undisclosed Championship clubs are continuing to circle, while up to four clubs in mainland Europe have also pitched offers including Fenerbache and another unnamed Turkish outfit.

Football Insider previously reported that Union Berlin, Anderlecht and Lens had all monitored Philogene's spell in the Welsh capital, whereas Stoke, who had the prodigy on loan during the 2021/22 season, were said to be keen on a reunion at one stage, too.

Will Aston Villa's Jaden Philogene move back to the Championship?

In truth, the prospect of Philogene cutting his teeth in the second-tier next term now appears futile.

Indeed, he started in all three matches on Villa's tour of the United States against Brentford, Fulham and Newcastle where, despite being pre-season fixtures, Unai Emery fielded otherwise full-strength starting line-ups, which provides a vote of faith and a clear message pertaining to the regard in which he holds the speedy forward.

And with a looming European campaign to contend with next term, one which could see Villa have up to seventeen additional matches on their schedule, the continentally-well-versed Emery will understand the value of having a stocked squad with strength in depth better than most.

Tanswell's report also adds that a third temporary stay in the Championship is the "least favourable option" for Philogene, who appears to have accentuated his ambitions upon returning from Wales.

Instead, it is believed that a permanent exit will be the next destination if he does not immediately figure in the Villa first-team this time around, so a loan move- not just to the Championship- appears firmly out of question.

And it is also worth that, when it comes to quality, Villa are rather short-staffed in the wide areas.

Of course, the mega-money arrival of starlet Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen has given Emery an extra option- and a top-class one of that- but beyond that, Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey have both, by and large, flattered to deceive at Villa Park.

Therefore, it is hard to envisage Philogene not having a role to play moving forwards, and interested Championship clubs will now have to cast their eyes in a different direction.