Championship club’s current stance in pursuit of Sheffield United player revealed

Hull City are still working on a loan deal for Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater, a report from The Hull Daily Mail has revealed.

Slater spent last season on loan with Hull, making 27 league appearances as he helped Grant McCann’s side secure an immediate promotion back to the Championship as League One title winners.

It was reported earlier this summer that Hull are keen to bring the 21-year-old back to the club, but were being forced to wait to make a move until after Slater had held talks with new Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic about his future at Bramall Lane.

Now however, it seems as though Hull are still working on securing the services of Slater for the coming campaign at least.

According to this latest update, the Tigers are still in talks with Sheffield United about a potential loan move for Slater for the rest of the 2021/22 season.

However, it is thought that the chances of a deal being completed, have been complicated by an injury suffered Slater in pre-season.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Slater’s contract with Sheffield United, meaning he could be free to leave the club at the end of this season.

The Verdict

This feels like an interesting one to consider for Hull City.

Slater did seem to impress for them last season, playing a useful role in their promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

As a result, you can certainly understand why they might want him back at the club for this season, particularly given they do seem to need some extra bodies in midfield.

However, Slater’s contract situation does mean that this could be Sheffield United’s last chance to receive a fee for him, so you wonder whether they might prefer a permanent move in order to get that, than the loan deal Hull are apparently in talks with them for.