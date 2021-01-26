Championship clubs circle as in-demand Wolves starlet eyes January loan switch

The January transfer window is approaching the business end and clubs are feeling the pressure.

Deals done in the final week of the window could prove to be decisive in helping a club to achieve their objectives and that’s why the coming days could have huge ramifications for teams at all levels of the game.

According to reports from Football Insider, it seems that one Premier League player could be on the move.

Andreas Sondergaard is a player with looks set for a very bright future in the game.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper is tipped for big things and has recently penned a new contract that will keep him at Molineux until the summer of 2023.

Despite being involved in two of Nuno Espirito Santo’s first team squads, the 20-year-old is yet to make a first team appearance for the club and is being lined up for a loan switch before the end of the January transfer window.

Football Insider claim that a number of clubs in the Championship and League one are interested in the Danish goalkeeper as he looks to secure some regular first team football as the next stage in his development.

It remains to be seen whether a deal can be agreed before the window slams shut, but there’s no doubt that several clubs could see him as a shrewd addition.

The Verdict

The next few days are set to be very interesting indeed.

Plenty of players from the Premier League are expected to become available as they seek regular first team opportunities in the EFL – and Andreas Sondegaard is just one of those in question.

The Wolves stopper is highly-rated and they’ll certainly be hoping that a productive few months on loan can do wonders for his development as they look to train him into a star of the future.