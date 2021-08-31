Championship clubs circle around Leeds United player as 11pm transfer deadline looms

Helder Costa is expected to leave Leeds United before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline, as reported by Football Insider.

The report states that multiple Championship clubs are interested in taking the 27-year-old on loan, with the Portuguese international seemingly down the pecking order this season under Marcelo Bielsa.

Costa has appeared for 21 minutes during the club’s opening three Premier League matches, being an unused substitute in the last two games.

The report proceeds to suggest that Leeds are confident in beating Everton to the signing of Dan James – a deal that would diminish Costa’s chances of first-team inclusion in the future.

The winger joined Leeds in the summer of 2019, on what was initially a season-long loan deal.

Scoring four goals, and assisting a further six, Costa enjoyed a successful first season with The Whites, a year where they won promotion back to the Premier League.

The winger scored three times and provided three last season, but saw his game time decrease as the season went on.

The verdict

Costa would strengthen a lot of second-tier clubs, and it would be no surprise to see a late race emerge.

It is to be expected that the destination he ends up at should be a team fighting for promotion. He would bring attacking intent, excellent technical ability, and intelligence to any front-line in the Championship.

Costa is an exciting player in possession who has a track record of making things happen and barring the current top two, West Brom and Fulham, who already seem to have a plethora of excellent options on the wing, it is difficult to pinpoint what sides should make a move.

